Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Tuesday

Gustavsson will protect the home net Tuesday against the Kings, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson will make his third straight start following victories over Tampa Bay and Toronto on Friday and Sunday, respectively. He has a 6-1-1 record with a 2.12 GAA and a . 924 save percentage across eight outings this campaign. The Kings earned a 3-0 win over Nashville on Monday and rank 13th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this season.