Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Gustavsson will protect the home net against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Gustavsson stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis, with the third goal being an empty-netter. He has a 21-10-6 record during the 2025-26 campaign with three shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 38 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.53 goals per game this season.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
