Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Tuesday
Gustavsson will be between the home pipes against the Mammoth on Tuesday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Gustavsson has won back-to-back outings and is 5-1-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .922 save percentage since the beginning of February. The Wild should have the upper hand Tuesday, as they have been off since Sunday, while the Mammoth are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 3-2 in overtime in Chicago on Monday. Gustavsson faced Utah in the first of month of the season, conceding five goals on 40 shots in a 6-2 home loss Oct. 25.
