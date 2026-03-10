Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Gustavsson will be between the home pipes against the Mammoth on Tuesday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has won back-to-back outings and is 5-1-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .922 save percentage since the beginning of February. The Wild should have the upper hand Tuesday, as they have been off since Sunday, while the Mammoth are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 3-2 in overtime in Chicago on Monday. Gustavsson faced Utah in the first of month of the season, conceding five goals on 40 shots in a 6-2 home loss Oct. 25.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago