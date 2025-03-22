Filip Gustavsson News: Three-game winning streak

Gustavsson made 20 saves in a 4-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Gustavsson has allowed just two goals in his last three games, all of which were wins and includes a 34-shutout against Seattle on Wednesday. He has the Wild in the first wild card in the West, and the team sits two points behind the Avalanche for third in the Central Division. He's a must-activate when he's in the blue paint.