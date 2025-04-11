Filip Gustavsson News: Will start Friday

Gustavsson will get the start on the road at the Flames on Friday Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

After getting Wednesday's game against the Sharks off, it will be Gustavsson in net for the Wild with a chance to clinch the team a playoff spot. The 26-year-old, who has played in all but three of Minnesota's 19 games since the beginning of March, will look to extend upon a career-high 30 wins. Gustavsson faced the Flames once earlier this season, stopping 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 loss on November 23.