Filip Gustavsson News: Wins again in Game 3
Gustavsson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.
Gustavsson has won each of the last two games with matching stat lines. The 26-year-old netminder's steady play between the pipes has helped the Wild take a somewhat surprising 2-1 series lead over the Golden Knights. Gustavsson will look to keep the momentum going in Minnesota's favor in Saturday's Game 4.
