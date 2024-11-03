Filip Gustavsson News: Wins in overtime Sunday

Gustavsson stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Gustavsson earned his second win in a row and appears to be back on track after his six-goal hiccup versus the Flyers on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old netminder was able to limit Toronto to a William Nylander power-play goal in the first period. Gustavsson improved to 6-1-1 with a 2.12 GAA and a .924 save percentage through eight starts, putting him among the best goalies in the league. The Wild wrap up a homestand Tuesday versus the Kings before a road back-to-back with stops in San Jose on Thursday and Anaheim on Friday.