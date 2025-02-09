Filip Gustavsson News: Wins last game before break

Gustavsson turned aside 31 of 34 shots on goal Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The Islanders were leading 3-1 in the middle frame before the Wild struck for three goals in the span of 5:29 late in the same stanza. Heading into the break, Gustavsson has won back-to-back starts and four of his last five after a four-game losing streak. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 22-11-3 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA through 37 appearances. Gustavsson will represent Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off before the Wild resume play Feb. 22 in Detroit.