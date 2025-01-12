Filip Gustavsson News: Yields four goals in loss

Gustavsson stopped 33 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gustavsson has not risen to the occasion in his last two starts, allowing a total of 10 goals on 64 shots to the Avalanche and Golden Knights. The 26-year-old netminder has seen a starter's workload when healthy this season, so it's possible he may just need a little extra rest to get on track, and that could happen with Marc-Andre Fleury playing well lately. Gustavsson is down to 18-8-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 30 starts. The Wild have another tough matchup next on the schedule, as they host the Oilers on Wednesday.