Filip Gustavsson News: Yields four goals in loss
Gustavsson stopped 33 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Gustavsson has not risen to the occasion in his last two starts, allowing a total of 10 goals on 64 shots to the Avalanche and Golden Knights. The 26-year-old netminder has seen a starter's workload when healthy this season, so it's possible he may just need a little extra rest to get on track, and that could happen with Marc-Andre Fleury playing well lately. Gustavsson is down to 18-8-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 30 starts. The Wild have another tough matchup next on the schedule, as they host the Oilers on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now