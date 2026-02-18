Filip Hallander headshot

Filip Hallander Injury: On conditioning stint

February 18, 2026

Hallander (blood clot in leg) has been sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a conditioning stint, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports Wednesday.

Pittsburgh won't resume its NHL schedule until Feb. 26, so this is an ideal time for Hallander to get back up to speed in the minors. The 25-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 3 because of the blood clot. Once Hallander completes his AHL conditioning stint, he'll probably serve in a bottom-six capacity for Pittsburgh.

Filip Hallander
Pittsburgh Penguins
