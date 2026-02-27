Filip Hallander headshot

Filip Hallander Injury: Recalled from conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Hallander (leg) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Hallander remains on injured reserve for now, but he may be activated prior to Saturday's game versus the Rangers. He is recovering from a blood clot in his leg, which has cost him more than three months of action. Hallander figures to be a bottom-six option for the Penguins once he gets back in the lineup.

Filip Hallander
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Hallander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Hallander See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
88 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
110 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
120 days ago