Filip Hronek Injury: Begins conditioning stint

Hronek (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday for a conditioning stint.

Hronek hasn't played since Nov. 27, so this will give him an opportunity to shake off the rust before playing for Vancouver. He has a goal and nine points in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Once he's healthy, Hronek should serve in a top-four capacity and will probably also feature on the second power-play unit.