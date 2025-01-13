Filip Hronek Injury: Considered game-time decision

Head coach Rick Tocchet said Monday that Hronek (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Winnipeg, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hronek has been sidelined since late November due to a lower-body injury, but he rejoined the Canucks on Monday following a conditioning stint with AHL Abbotsford. The team wants to see how he feels in the hours leading up to Tuesday's puck drop, but his return to game action appears to be imminent. If Hronek isn't given the green light against the Jets, he'll likely be in the mix to suit up at home against the Kings on Thursday.