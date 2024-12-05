Fantasy Hockey
Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek Injury: Placed on long-term injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 9:53am

Hronek (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Nov. 27.

Hronek had successful surgery Tuesday and will be out of action for approximately eight weeks. He had a career-best year in 2023-24, accumulating 48 points over 81 regular-season games. This season, the 27-year-old has a goal, eight assists, 36 hits and 21 blocked shots across 21 appearances.

Filip Hronek
Vancouver Canucks

