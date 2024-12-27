Filip Hronek Injury: Resumes skating

Head coach Rick Tocchet said Friday that Hronek (lower body) has resumed skating, per CanucksArmy.com.

Hronek underwent surgery Dec. 3 and is currently on long-term injured reserve. At the time of the operation, he was expected to miss about eight weeks -- he's nearly halfway through that timeline, and it's too soon to say he's ahead of schedule. Tyler Myers looks set to continue on the top pairing while Hronek finishes his recovery.