Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Head coach Rick Tocchet said Friday that Hronek (lower body) has resumed skating, per CanucksArmy.com.

Hronek underwent surgery Dec. 3 and is currently on long-term injured reserve. At the time of the operation, he was expected to miss about eight weeks -- he's nearly halfway through that timeline, and it's too soon to say he's ahead of schedule. Tyler Myers looks set to continue on the top pairing while Hronek finishes his recovery.

Filip Hronek
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now