Filip Hronek News: Adds two power-play helpers
Hronek logged two power-play assists, five shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.
Hronek has three goals and six assists over his last 10 outings. The 28-year-old defenseman remains one of the few reliable Canucks to roster in fantasy, especially since he offers some multi-category upside. For the season, he's at 41 points, 109 shots on net, 114 hits, 90 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 70 appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Hronek See More