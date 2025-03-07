Filip Hronek News: Another two-assist game

Hronek logged two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Hronek has a pair of helpers in each of the last two games. In fact, his last four journeys onto the scoresheet were all multi-point efforts, giving him a goal and seven helpers across his last 10 appearances. The 27-year-old defenseman has 22 points (six on the power play), 56 shots on net, 63 hits, 51 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 41 appearances this season. While he's not played at the same level as last year, Hronek continues to offer decent category coverage in a top-pairing role, even when Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup.