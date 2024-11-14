Filip Hronek News: Bags apple in loss

Hronek had an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Hronek has picked up four points over six games in November. He's found a better scoring pace this month after being limited to just two helpers in October. Overall, the defenseman has a goal, five assists, 17 shots on net, 28 hits, 14 PIM, 14 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 15 appearances in his usual top-pairing role.