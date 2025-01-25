Fantasy Hockey
Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Hronek notched two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

This was Hronek's first multi-point effort in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old defenseman was back on the top pairing Saturday after ceding that spot to Mark Friedman for Thursday's game in Edmonton. Hronek is up to 13 points, 34 shots on net, 43 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 27 appearances. He doesn't have the scoring upside of defensive partner Quinn Hughes, but Hronek provides a bit of physicality while playing massive minutes.

