Filip Hronek News: Dishes two assists in win

Hronek notched two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

These helpers were Hronek's first points in six games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The defenseman has also gone minus-10 in that span -- he's clearly missing the presence of his usual defensive partner, Quinn Hughes, who is sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Hronek now has 20 points, 55 shots on net, 62 hits, 49 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 40 appearances this season.