Filip Hronek News: Garners assist Tuesday

Hronek logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hronek hasn't stood out much to begin 2024-25, logging just two assists (one on the power play) over six contests. The defenseman has partially made up for the lack of offense with 14 hits, 10 blocked shots, nine shots on net, six PIM and a plus-4 rating to provide decent category coverage outside of offense. Hronek is locked in as a top-pairing defenseman, and he also plays on the second power-play unit, so his scoring should pick up.