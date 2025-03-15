Filip Hronek News: Hands out assist Saturday

Hronek managed an assist and 10 PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hronek set up Quinn Hughes for the opening goal late in the first period. With a goal and seven assists over his last six contests, Hronek is dialed in while playing in a top-four role. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 26 points, 61 shots on net, 67 hits, 58 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 45 appearances this season. That's nearly a 50-point pace for a full campaign, but an earlier six-week absence due a lower-body injury will deny Hronek a chance at a career year.