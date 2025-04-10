Filip Hronek News: Helps out on empty-netter

Hronek notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Hronek is on a four-game point streak, which consists of a goal and four assists, as well as a plus-10 rating. The 27-year-old defenseman has 33 points this season, including 15 over his last 20 contests. Overall, he's at 80 shots on net, 84 hits, 72 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 58 appearances.