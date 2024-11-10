Fantasy Hockey
Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Hronek scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hronek's first goal of the season brought the Canucks within one at 7:00 of the second period. The defenseman has three points over four outings in November, surpassing the two points he put up in October. He's at one goal, four helpers, 15 shots on net, 26 hits, 13 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 13 appearances in a top-pairing role. Hronek offers category coverage with decent offense for fantasy managers.

Filip Hronek
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
