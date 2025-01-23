Filip Hronek News: Nets goal in loss

Hronek scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hronek has two points over five contests since returning from a lower-body injury, but he's also gone minus-5 in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman's resumed a top-four role, but the Canucks are scuffling and he hasn't helped them turn things around yet. Hronek is at two goals, 11 points, 33 shots on net, 41 hits, 28 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 26 outings this season.