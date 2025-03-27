Filip Hronek News: Posts helper in Wednesday's win

Hronek recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Hronek has a goal and five assists over his last nine contests. The 27-year-old defenseman remains steady in a top-four role, and he also continues to see time on the second power-play unit. He's up to 28 points, 69 shots on net, 69 hits, 67 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 51 appearances.