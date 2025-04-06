Filip Hronek News: Pots go-ahead goal

Hronek scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hronek put the Canucks ahead 2-1 midway through the first period, just over a minute after Elias Pettersson got Vancouver on the board. This was Hronek's first goal since March 11 versus the Canadiens. The 27-year-old blueliner had four assists during the goal drought. He's now at five goals, 24 helpers, 75 shots on net, 79 hits, 70 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 55 outings in 2024-25.