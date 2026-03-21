Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek News: Pots goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hronek scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Hronek pulled one back for the Canucks at the 8:32 mark of the third period, but in the end, his eighth goal of the season wasn't enough to mount a comeback. Hronek has three goals and seven total points over his last nine outings, so he remains a valuable fantasy commodity from his blueline role. Over 68 games this season. Hronek has eight goals and 39 total points.

Filip Hronek
Vancouver Canucks
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