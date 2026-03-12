Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek News: Produces two points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hronek scored a goal, added an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Hronek has done well for himself lately with two goals and four assists over his last five outings. The defenseman helped out on the opening goal and scored the equalizer himself in this contest, helping the Canucks pull off a comeback win. The 28-year-old is up to seven tallies, 38 points, 95 shots on net, 107 hits, 87 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 65 appearances. Hronek's production rarely fluctuates much even as the team around him has risen and fallen over the last few years, making him a reliable all-around blueliner in fantasy.

Filip Hronek
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Hronek
