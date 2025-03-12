Filip Hronek News: Snags helper in shootout win

Hronek notched an assist and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Hronek has a goal and six helpers over his last five outings. The defenseman didn't take a cut in ice time with Quinn Hughes back from an undisclosed injury -- Tyler Myers (undisclosed) didn't play and Elias Pettersson (upper body) left the contest early, allowing Hronek to see a season-high 28:07 of ice time. With the helper, Hronek has reached the 25-point mark for the sixth year in a row, doing so in just 44 appearances in 2024-25. He's added 61 shots on net, 67 hits, 58 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.