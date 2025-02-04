Filip Hronek News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Hronek notched two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Hronek has five helpers over his last six contests. He's played a slightly larger role in the last two games due to the absence of Quinn Hughes (undisclosed). That has included a promotion to the top power-play unit. Hronek has 16 points (three on the power play), 41 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 32 appearances this season. He's worth a look in standard fantasy formats as long as Hughes is on the shelf.