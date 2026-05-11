Florian Xhekaj headshot

Florian Xhekaj News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Xhekaj was recalled from AHL Laval on Monday.

Xhekaj put up decent numbers in the minors this season, producing 17 goals and 12 assists in 64 regular-season games, adding 182 PIM as well. If the 21-year-old winger can earn a more permanent roster spot next season, he could provide intriguing fantasy value in banger leagues. For now, he'll serve as an emergency depth option during the postseason.

Florian Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
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