Francesco Dell'Elce headshot

Francesco Dell'Elce News: Earns three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Dell'Elce scored a goal and added two assists in UMass's 4-0 win over the University of New Hampshire on Friday.

Dell'Elce is up to four goals and 16 helpers through 29 appearances this season. He had 24 points in 40 games a year ago, so he's picked up the pace just a bit. The 2025 third-round pick of the Avalanche is likely to have a longer developmental timeline, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him use all of his NCAA eligibility before signing his entry-level deal.

Francesco Dell'Elce
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francesco Dell'Elce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francesco Dell'Elce See More
College Hockey Picks: Top Matchups and Odds for This Weekend
NHL
College Hockey Picks: Top Matchups and Odds for This Weekend
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
120 days ago
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips
NHL
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
189 days ago