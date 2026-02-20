Francesco Dell'Elce News: Earns three points in win
Dell'Elce scored a goal and added two assists in UMass's 4-0 win over the University of New Hampshire on Friday.
Dell'Elce is up to four goals and 16 helpers through 29 appearances this season. He had 24 points in 40 games a year ago, so he's picked up the pace just a bit. The 2025 third-round pick of the Avalanche is likely to have a longer developmental timeline, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him use all of his NCAA eligibility before signing his entry-level deal.
