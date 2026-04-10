Francesco Pinelli News: Nets two goals for Ontario
Pinelli scored two goals in AHL Ontario's 4-1 win over Coachella Valley on Friday.
Pinelli has four goals and three assists over his last nine outings. He's had the best season of his AHL career so far with 14 goals and 35 points over 62 appearances. Pinelli's next game will be the 200th of his AHL career.
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