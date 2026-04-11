Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar Injury: Exits Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:03pm

Nazar (mouth) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blues.

After the game, head coach Jeff Blashill indicated Nazar would need dental work. Nazar took a puck to the face in the second period and left the ice in frustration. Considering the Blackhawks have just two games on the schedule after Saturday, there may not be enough time for him to get back into the lineup if the injury is significant.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
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