Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar News: Collects two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Nazar scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Nazar opened the scoring at 8:37 of the first period and also helped out on a Ryan Donato tally in the second. This performance ended a four-game point drought for Nazar, who continues to play in a top-six role and on the power play. The 21-year-old center is at four goals, 10 points, 36 shots, 18 hits and a minus-3 rating over 25 outings, which means this will officially count as his rookie year. Nazar will need to continue to play fairly well -- Colton Dach was shipped to AHL Rockford when his performance started to slip, so the Blackhawks have proven they won't keep prospects in the NHL if it doesn't benefit their development.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
