Frank Nazar News: Dishes two helpers in overtime loss
Nazar logged two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Nazar has five points (one goal, four assists) over his last three outings. The 22-year-old center is on the second line and first power-play unit, so he should be able to sustain a strong level of offense down the stretch, though he has been streaky this year. Nazar has a career-high 29 points with 100 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 25 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 47 appearances.
