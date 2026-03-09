Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar News: Dishes two helpers in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Nazar logged two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Nazar has five points (one goal, four assists) over his last three outings. The 22-year-old center is on the second line and first power-play unit, so he should be able to sustain a strong level of offense down the stretch, though he has been streaky this year. Nazar has a career-high 29 points with 100 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 25 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 47 appearances.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
