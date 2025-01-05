Frank Nazar News: Manages helper in loss
Nazar notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
In a glimpse to the future, Nazar set up Wyatt Kaiser on the Blackhawks' second goal. The 20-year-old Nazar has a bright future, but he's taking his lumps in a bottom-six role during his first chance at being a full-time NHLer. He has just two helpers to go with 10 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 11 appearances this season. Hold onto Nazar in dynasty and deep keeper formats, but managers in redraft leagues can likely look elsewhere.
