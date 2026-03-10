Frank Nazar News: Nets PP goal Monday
Nazar scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Nazar pushed his current point streak to four games after lighting up the lamp with the game-winner in overtime, assisted by Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen. Nazar has six points (two goals, four assists) during his current point streak, and the 22-year-old should continue to find opportunities to produce while holding a top-six role on offense and a spot in the first line of power-play duties.
