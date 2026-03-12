Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar News: One of each in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Nazar scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Nazar has earned three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 22-year-old had struggled before the streak, but he's setting himself up to finish the season strong. He's up to 10 goals, 32 points (nine on the power play), 105 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-15 rating over 49 appearances.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
