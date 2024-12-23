Frank Nazar News: Picks up first assist of 2024-25
Nazar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
The helper was Nazar's first career assist and first point in 2024-25. He's added five shots on net, four blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through six appearances at the NHL level. Nazar is one of the Blackhawks' top prospects and is getting a look in the NHL for now, though there's no telling if he'll finish the campaign with the big club.
