Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar News: Picks up first assist of 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Nazar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

The helper was Nazar's first career assist and first point in 2024-25. He's added five shots on net, four blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through six appearances at the NHL level. Nazar is one of the Blackhawks' top prospects and is getting a look in the NHL for now, though there's no telling if he'll finish the campaign with the big club.

