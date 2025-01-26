Frank Nazar News: Pots goal Sunday

Nazar scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Nazar's point streak is up to four games (two goals, three assists), and he's also scored in consecutive contests for the first time. The 21-year-old is finding success while filling a top-line role at even strength. Nazar is up to three goals, eight points, 25 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 20 appearances this season. He's worth a look in all fantasy formats as long as he remains beside Connor Bedard.