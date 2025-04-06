Frank Nazar News: Pots shorthanded goal

Nazar scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Nazar has three goals and two assists over his last six games. The 21-year-old is already displaying some two-way acumen -- his first career shorthanded goal came before he's ever scored on the power play. The Michigan native is up to nine goals, 21 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 48 appearances this season.