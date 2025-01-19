Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar News: Records assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Nazar notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Nazar ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 21-year-old forward has mostly been out of the power-play mix lately, but he has also played on the top line at even strength. Nazar is up to four points, 22 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances -- it's a humble beginning for what's expected to be a strong career.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now