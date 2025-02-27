Frank Nazar News: Records pair of assists

Nazar notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nazar continues to settle into a middle-six role at the NHL level. ended up with a goal and five helpers over eight contests in February, primarily from a third-line assignment. He could be due to move up to the second line if Nick Foligno (undisclosed) misses time following his early exit Thursday. Nazar now has 14 points, 46 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 30 appearances this season.