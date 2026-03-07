Frank Nazar News: Records two points in loss

Nazar had a goal, an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Nazar assisted Ryan Donato's goal in the first period and also evened things up late in the second frame with a tip-in, giving him eight goals on the season. Nazar has now cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games, something he hadn't achieved since Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. With this two-point performance, the 22-year-old has set a new career-high mark in points with 27 -- he notched 26 points in 53 games last season. He's also just four goals away from matching his career-best output in that category as well.