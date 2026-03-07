Frank Nazar headshot

Frank Nazar News: Records two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Nazar had a goal, an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Nazar assisted Ryan Donato's goal in the first period and also evened things up late in the second frame with a tip-in, giving him eight goals on the season. Nazar has now cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games, something he hadn't achieved since Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. With this two-point performance, the 22-year-old has set a new career-high mark in points with 27 -- he notched 26 points in 53 games last season. He's also just four goals away from matching his career-best output in that category as well.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Nazar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Nazar See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago