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Frank Nazar News: Slated to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Nazar (mouth) is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Sabres, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Nazar exited Saturday's game against the Blues after taking a puck to the face, but he should be available two days later despite losing two teeth in the incident. Across his last 10 appearances, he's recorded four goals, three assists, eight hits, five blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 17:02 of ice time.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
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