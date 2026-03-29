Frank Nazar News: Two goals in Sunday's loss
Nazar scored twice on seven shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Nazar scored at even strength in the first period and on the power play in the third. He gave the Blackhawks a one-goal lead each time, but neither advantage lasted. The 22-year-old has logged six multi-point efforts in March, but he's also been held off the scoresheet seven times over 15 contests this month, showing some inconsistency from a middle-six role. Overall, the center has a career-high 14 goals to go with 24 assists, 10 power-play points, 123 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-15 rating across 58 appearances.
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