Frank Nazar News: Two goals in Sunday's loss

Nazar scored twice on seven shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Nazar scored at even strength in the first period and on the power play in the third. He gave the Blackhawks a one-goal lead each time, but neither advantage lasted. The 22-year-old has logged six multi-point efforts in March, but he's also been held off the scoresheet seven times over 15 contests this month, showing some inconsistency from a middle-six role. Overall, the center has a career-high 14 goals to go with 24 assists, 10 power-play points, 123 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-15 rating across 58 appearances.