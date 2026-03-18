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Frank Nazar News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Nazar produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

After helping to set up a first-period tally by Louis Crevier, Nazar forced OT by converting a Connor Bedard feed on a two-on-one break with only 100 seconds left in regulation. Nazar has delivered multi-point performances in four of the last six games, a stretch in which the 22-year-old center has racked up four goals and nine points.

Frank Nazar
Chicago Blackhawks
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