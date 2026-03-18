Frank Nazar News: Two-point effort Tuesday
Nazar produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.
After helping to set up a first-period tally by Louis Crevier, Nazar forced OT by converting a Connor Bedard feed on a two-on-one break with only 100 seconds left in regulation. Nazar has delivered multi-point performances in four of the last six games, a stretch in which the 22-year-old center has racked up four goals and nine points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Nazar See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los AngelesYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Nazar See More