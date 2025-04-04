Frank Nazar News: Two points in Friday's loss

Nazar scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Nazar helped out on a Tyler Bertuzzi goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. The 21-year-old Nazar has two goals and two assists over his last five contests as he continues to show a little of his potential in his rookie year. Overall, he's produced eight goals, 20 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 47 appearances.